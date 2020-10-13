Tarrant County voter guide: Here’s who is on the 2020 ballot and what they stand for

Texans are heading to the polls, as early voting for the Nov. 3 election began Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30.

In addition to the presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, voters will also cast ballots for the Texas Legislature, the state Supreme Court and a number of county posts. They are also likely to decide municipal and school board races that were originally scheduled for May but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We gave the candidates an opportunity to tell you where they stand on crucial issues. You’ll find their responses on our customized voter guide.