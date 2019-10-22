Bonnen’s ‘d-word’ attack on cities and counties is what cost him House speaker post

The gun crowd was already out to get Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, because he just wasn’t enough of a gun extremist for some Texas Republicans.

But it was county and city leaders who brought him down from the podium, because his comments attacking mayors and county judges were way out of step with Texans.

As complaints against the Angleton Republican mounted one-by-one from the party’s right wing before the release of an incriminating secret recording, Bonnen clung tight to the gavel.

But nobody in Texas wants to give all power to Austin.

So when local leaders heard Bonnen mocking mayors and county judges as “dumbass” for asking for him help, and then promising the “worst session in ... history” for cities and counties, it brought an abrupt end to his 12 terms in the Legislature and one as House speaker.

The d-word landed with a thud in conservative West Texas and the Panhandle. The Republican leaders there count on Austin for school funding, highway projects and agency support.

Nobody wants to be called a d-word.

Especially not by some guy from the Legislature.

With early voting for the party primaries only four months away, Republican county and city leaders were left wondering about their own leadership.

What began as a Tea Party gripe turned into an existential crisis: Do Republicans represent the counties, cities and communities they serve or some narrow Austin-driven political ideology?

For Austin-based Empower Texans and the other Tea Party-affiliated activist groups, Bonnen’s departure may not turn out the way they hoped.

Republicans have agreed to designate their choice for speaker through a party caucus before the full House votes on its leader. But if conservative activists upset establishment Republicans in the March primary, that may lead to more Democratic victories in the fall.

Right now, Texas Republicans hold a nine-vote edge in the House. If the party loses any more seats or if any establishment Republicans bolt, that could return control to a bipartisan coalition and a speaker elected by both parties.

Four of the closest races are in Tarrant County. Democrats are challenging Reps. Craig Goldman, Matt Krause and Bill Zedler, and they’re eyeing the seat that Rep. Jonathan Stickland is vacating.

If Gov. Greg Abbott calls a special session after the March primaries, the current House may have a chance to replace Bonnen and choose a new speaker.

If there is no special session, the 2021 Legislature will bring a new House, a new speaker and maybe a new day in Texas.