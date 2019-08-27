Storms hit Fort Worth area; more than 20 crashes, 2 house fires started by lightning

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

A higher-than-normal number of traffic accidents and multiple house fires started by lightning were reported Tuesday morning amid heavy storms bearing down on the Fort Worth area.

One of the crashes involved a school bus crashing into a tree, and at least one child complained of an injury, police said. A woman was evaluated for minor injuries after one of the fires.

A radar map from the National Weather Service showed severe thunderstorms continued to persist in the region a little after 9 a.m., moving southeast. The bulk of the storms Tuesday were expected to happen before 1 p.m., according to the forecast.

The various incidents believed to be weather-related began as early as 6 a.m., when rain began falling in Fort Worth, according to officials.

MedStar responded to 23 different crashes since 6 a.m., which is a “higher than normal traffic crash volume,” MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. A little after 8 a.m., a Fort Worth Independent School District bus carrying a total of 36 people ran into a tree near the intersection of East Rosedale Street and Mitchell Boulevard, according to police and MedStar. Zavadsky said the children were in grades 6 through 12.

Although police reported one child was complaining of being injured, no one was transported to a hospital, Zavadsky said.

Two house fires were reported in northwest Fort Worth around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fort Worth Fire Department public information officer Mike Drivdahl. One started in the attic of a home in the 6100 block of Falls Lake Road, and firefighters were able to get inside the building and stop it, Drivdahl said. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was determined to have been the result of lightning, Drivdahl said.

Another fire in the 9500 block of Landing Way — determined to be started by lightning — began in the roof but quickly spread, and firefighters had to battle the blaze by spraying water from the tops of ladders, Drivdahl said. The sole female occupant of the home was evaluated for minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention.

“She said she heard a large clap of thunder and then felt a tingling sensation, and then several minutes later the roof of the home was on fire,” Drivdahl said. “So we did have her checked out to make sure she was OK.”

Fire officials remained on the scene around 10 a.m. as the house continued to smoke, but Drivdahl said it was under control.

As of 11 a.m., dark clouds continued to hang over Fort Worth, and the weather service said there could be a minor flooding threat through the morning.

The weather service couldn’t be reached for comment, as its phones were down all morning, the office said on Twitter.

Temperatures were only expected to reach 87 degrees Tuesday amid the storms, according to the weather service. The forecast indicates there’s a 50 percent chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m., according to the weather service. Storms are expected to occur along the I-20 and I-30 corridors along a cold front, according to the weather service, and heavy rains are possible.