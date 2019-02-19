Weather

Was that hail or sleet? A ‘pretty nasty day’ sets the stage for a rainy week

By Bill Hanna

February 19, 2019 11:47 AM

A sinkhole opens on West 7th, nearly swallowing a Lexus

A sinkhole opened at the intersection of West 7th and Carroll Street, nearly swallowing a Lexus. Donald Sherry with the city’s transportation and public works department said the recent rain is most likely the culprit.
By
By

Yes, that was the sound of spring even though it feels like winter outside.

Temperatures were hovering in the mid-30s Tuesday even as a few claps of thunder and occasional flashes of lightning were taking place across Tarrant County. There were even a few reports of hail clanging off cars and rooftops.

Forecasters said that northwest of Fort Worth, sleet pellets were possible but a winter weather advisory had been canceled for Jacksboro and Graham.

“It’s just a pretty nasty day today,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.

Rainfall totals will be up to an inch across the area but some spots could see higher totals.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will get a break Tuesday night but rain chances will return Thursday night and stick around through Saturday.

“It’s a little difficult to say how much rain we’ll see this weekend but we will see additional rainfall,” Bain said.

Bill Hanna

Bill Hanna is an award-winning reporter who has covered just about every beat at the Star-Telegram. He currently covers Arlington but also writes about a variety of subjects including weather, wildlife, traffic and health.

