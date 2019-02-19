Was that hail or sleet? A ‘pretty nasty day’ sets the stage for a rainy week

Yes, that was the sound of spring even though it feels like winter outside.

Temperatures were hovering in the mid-30s Tuesday even as a few claps of thunder and occasional flashes of lightning were taking place across Tarrant County. There were even a few reports of hail clanging off cars and rooftops.

Forecasters said that northwest of Fort Worth, sleet pellets were possible but a winter weather advisory had been canceled for Jacksboro and Graham.

“It’s just a pretty nasty day today,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.

Rainfall totals will be up to an inch across the area but some spots could see higher totals.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will get a break Tuesday night but rain chances will return Thursday night and stick around through Saturday.

“It’s a little difficult to say how much rain we’ll see this weekend but we will see additional rainfall,” Bain said.

Sounds like hail...... — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 19, 2019

Forecast Update: Winter wx chances have decreased. Pockets of sleet remain possible west/northwest of D/FW. Significant travel impacts are NOT likely, but watch out for a slick spot or two if sleet occurs. Otherwise, it'll be cold/rainy. A few storms possible with small hail. pic.twitter.com/utIkzG1vnp — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 19, 2019