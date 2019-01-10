It’s been the wettest 4 years on record in DFW. See how much more rain is on the way

If it seems like it has been unusually wet lately, it’s not your imagination.

The last four years is the wettest on record at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, the official reporting station.

A total of 190.68 inches fell between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2018, besting the previous 4-year record that ended in 1992 by almost eight inches.

“It’s not a surprise when you look at the wettest years on record and 2015 was No. 1 and 2018 was No. 2,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin.

And the signs are the wet conditions will be sticking around. Since Dec. 1, 5.68 inches of rain have fallen at DFW Airport, which is 2.56 inches above normal.

More rain is on the way Friday. A cold, steady rain will dump anywhere from a half-inch to an inch in DFW into Friday night, forecasters say.

The 4 year period from 1/2015 to 12/2018 is the wettest on record for north central TX (Climate Division 3). The 176.72" is ~44" more than the average of 132.75". The yearly average is ~33". A record wet 2015 and above average precip in 2016-2018 are the main culprits. #txwx pic.twitter.com/3wzGVzhvD3 — victor murphy (@wxmanvic) January 9, 2019

All the area lakes are full or close to conservation level. Many creeks and streams currently also have water in them.

“We certainly could get a little flooding and ponding in low-lying areas,” Godwin said. “We’re not worried about flash flooding.”

The wet weather has taken its toll around lakes and streams, making hiking or bike trails muddy or impassable but it hasn’t hurt everybody.

At Augie’s Sunset Cafe on Eagle Mountain Lake, the cold, rainy weather would seem likely to hurt business. Winter is already the slow time of year, but the place was packed last weekend when the weather was nice, said Denny Steward, the manager of Augie’s.

“WIth the restaurant across the lake burning down, we’re really about the only place on the lake right now,” Steward said.

And if extreme weather conditions like flooding hit the lake, Steward said the crowds show up.

“They want to see the high water,” Steward said. “It’s really weird. I don’t know what it is about people out here. They’re really weird.”

The latest El Niño update released Thursday also favors wet conditions continuing through the rest of winter. The forecast calls for a weak El Niño, which typically brings cool, wet conditions to the southern United States.

If the wet conditions are still in place in a couple of months, It may hint at more serious flooding problems this spring.

“Let’s say this continues all the way through February,” Godwin said. “If we get into spring that could cause some concern.”