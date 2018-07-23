Floating restaurant on Eagle Mountain Lake catches fire

The former Twisted Oar restaurant at Eagle Mountain Lake caught fire on Monday afternoon.
Previously Boon-Docks at Eagle Mountain Marina, it was closed for a remodel and had been planned to reopen as a Rockin S Texas. It’s in the 6500 block of Wells Burnett Road.
Multiple departments were requested to go to the fire just before 2:30 p.m.
While firefighters were on scene at Eagle Mountain Lake, in Fort Worth, firefighters were battling two fires next to each other near West Bowie Street and Cleburne Road.
The fire began as a grass fire, which extended to a large shed, and then extended to the nearby house, the fire department said. Both fires were under control by 3:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported in those fires.
