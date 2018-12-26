34 counties in North and Central Texas under tornado watch

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for at least 34 counties in North and Central Texas and the First Responder Bowl in Dallas has been canceled.

The watch includes Clay, Jack, Parker, Hood, Palo Pinto, Erath, and Somervell counties. Tarrant County is not on the list. The full list can be found here.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon mainly south of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Some storms may become severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Large hail and a few tornadoes are possible, along with flash flooding in some isolated areas.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the biggest threat for severe storms exists south of Interstate 20.

The First Responder Bowl, which was scheduled in Dallas between Boise State and Boston College, was canceled as a result of the weather after a delay. It will be ruled a no contest.

Exactly three years ago, North and Central Texas experienced a tornado outbreak. Twelve confirmed twisters touched down in eight counties on this date. Thirteen people were killed. More than half were killed at the Interstate 30 and Highway 190 junction in eastern Dallas County.

The outbreak ranks third in the number of confirmed tornadoes in a 24-hour period in the month of December.

A 2015 Tornado Remembrance that was scheduled in Rowlett today was canceled because of the threat of severe weather.

Thunderstorms should clear up by midnight and Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50. Wind speeds will die down to 10 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will remain clear until Saturday, when there’s a 20 percent chance of rain. New Year’s Eve will bring more possibilities of rain with a high near 52.

New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 48.