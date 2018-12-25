Severe thunderstorms could cause potential flooding, flight delays Wednesday

A cold front moving through the southern Rocky Mountains will make its way through the Metroplex and is likely to cause strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

Senior meteorologist Dan Kuttlowski said that as the storm system moves into West Texas toward the northeast, it will bring on-and-off rain showers Wednesday morning and afternoon. He also said that the worst of the storms won’t come through until after 8 p.m., bringing “gusting, damaging wind and hail and isolated tornadoes.”

“What’s unusual about this is that we don’t see severe weather like this at this time of year,” Kuttlowski said. This type of rain is more common in March and April, he added.





Such heavy rain could lead to isolated flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Kuttlowski said flights leaving or arriving into Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Dallas Love Field could experience delays late Wednesday night due to the storm.

The chance of rain is 90 percent during the day Wednesday and near 100 percent Wednesday night, the NWS reports. But skies should clear by Thursday with a predicted high in the mid-60s.

High temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s over the weekend with a slight chance of showers.