Freeze watch! Tarrant County now expected to see freezing temps this weekend

Get your plants and pets indoors or take steps to keep them warm outside — the first freeze in DFW is expected Saturday morning.

Forecasters have now added Tarrant and Dallas counties to a freeze watch that includes the northern half of North Texas as dry, Canadian air seeps into the area behind a cold front.

“When we issue a freeze watch, it means conditions are right for temperatures to drop below freezing,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “Most of the Tarrant County area should be below or around freezing Saturday morning.”

It’s important to turn off sprinkler systems so they don’t coat sidewalks, driveways or curbsides with a thin layer of ice.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The cool weather is a little early. The average first freeze date for the Dallas-Fort Worth area is Nov. 22.





National Weather Service

Along the Red River, a freeze warning is in effect for Wichita Falls and Archer City and a large swath of Oklahoma where temperatures could plunge as low as 21 degrees.

The good news: Temperatures should climb to around 50 Saturday afternoon. But there may be another round of freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning.