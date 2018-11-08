Parts of DFW could freeze Saturday morning. Is your neighborhood in the crosshairs?

It’s time to bring sensitive plants indoors or cover them with a tarp — the first freeze is on the way Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for parts of North Texas as cold air is expected to drop temperatures to 32 degrees at the doorstep of Fort Worth and Dallas.
Parker, Wise and Denton counties are all included in the freeze watch so don’t be surprised if a few places in Tarrant County drop to 32 degrees.
“I actually think some of the outlying areas around Fort Worth may briefly see freezing temperatures around sunrise Saturday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano. “It may sneak into northwest Tarrant County in low-lying places around Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth.”
Even if it stays above freezing, sensitive vegetation could be harmed by temperatures in the mid-30s.
The cool weather is a little early. The average first freeze date for the Dallas-Fort Worth area is Nov. 22.
“The Metroplex will probably have a better chance Tuesday or Wednesday morning as we get another shot of cold air,” Fano said.
The cool, wet weather may very well stick around this winter.
The latest forecast released Thursday shows an 80 percent chance of an El Niño forming, which increases chances for a wetter winter across Texas.
The Climate Prediction Center’s three-month outlook continues to show above normal precipitation but near-normal temperatures this winter.
