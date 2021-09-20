Near-record heat in forecast for North Texas. Here’s why you may need a sweater soon

One last blast of heat is in the forecast Monday for North Texas, but a cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing with it breezy north winds and cooler temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for near record heat in North Texas on Monday as temperatures will be around 101 in Tarrant County and other surrounding counties.

The record is 102, set on Sept. 20, 1953.

A heat advisory is in effect Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for several counties northwest of Fort Worth. The counties include Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Eastland. Temperatures could reach 105 degrees in those areas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“We are going to be pretty close to the record,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes at the NWS in Fort Worth on Monday. “But the cold front will make it quite pleasant for several days.”

That strong cold front arrives in Tarrant County on Tuesday morning during the drive to work. A few showers and isolated may accompany the front, but there’s only a 20 percent chance of rain.

The daytime high on Tuesday could be just 80 degrees in Tarrant County, and a little cooler in other North Texas counties.

Low humidity will stick around for several days starting on Wednesday, the first day of fall, and some North Texans might need a sweater in the mornings.

The morning low on Wednesday will be 58, and those morning temperatures will stay around for several mornings in North Texas.

And daytime highs will be in the 80s for the latter part of the week just in time for the start of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, which opens Friday.

