Heat advisory hugging North Texas; 42 taken to area hospitals for breathing issues

September will continue to sizzle on Thursday in North Texas as temperatures will be near 100 and heat index values could reach 110 in some neighborhoods.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for most of North Texas.

On Wednesday with a heat advisory and air quality alert in the area, MedStar responded to 60 cases of people having difficulty breathing, taking 42 of them to Fort Worth-area hospitals. Four of those patients were in critical condition, according to the ambulance service.

Eight patients were treated for heat-related illnesses on Wednesday, and seven of them had to be taken to area hospitals, according to MedStar statistics. Three of those were listed in serious condition and one was critical.

Weather forecasters said the hot temperatures and high humidity on Thursday will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses to occur especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth recommends these safety tips on hot days:

▪ Drink plenty of fluids.

▪ Stay in an air-conditioned room.

▪ Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

▪ Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

▪ Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

▪ When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

▪ Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

▪ Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

▪ To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

▪ Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

The high in Tarrant County on Thursday should reach 99, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

“It will last through the end of the weekend,” said meteorologist Allison Prater with the NWS in Fort Worth on Thursday, referring to hot temperatures.

North Texans will get a small break on Labor Day, when temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

