MedStar reports spike in heat-related emergencies in service area, Tarrant County

Since May, MedStar has responded to over 400 heat-related medical issue calls in its service area, with 104 of those taking place in August.

MedStar, whose service area mostly consists of Tarrant County, responded to 15 heat-related emergencies on Wednesday, according to a statement from Chief Transformation Officer Matt Zavadsky. Out of the 13 patients taken to the hospital by the ambulance service, three were in serious condition and one was critical.

Also on Wednesday, MedStar crews responded to over 60 calls for patients having difficulty breathing. On both Wednesday and Thursday, Fort Worth was given an “Ozone Action Day” warning, which means air quality in the area was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Zavadsky said four groups are most vulnerable to breathing issues on poor air-quality days:

Children and teens.

Anyone 65 and older.

People with existing lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

People who work or exercise outdoors.

For people outside experiencing difficulty breathing, MedStar recommends going indoors to an air-conditioned environment and to seek medical attention if symptoms don’t subside.