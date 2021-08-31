Texas Motor Speedway opens campground, shower facilities for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Texas Motor Speedway is opening its campground north of Texas 114 in Fort Worth free of charge to Hurricane Ida evacuees.

The campground has a nearby restroom and shower facility which will be open to people, and directional signs will be put in place throughout the facility, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone dealing with the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida so we want to do what we can to provide a safe space for those affected, whatever we can do to help we will,” said Rob Ramage, Texas Motor Speedway senior vice president and general manager.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter and the American Red Cross are partnering to help collect monetary and blood donations for hurricane victims. Visit their websites to donate.

Ida ravaged Louisiana’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other state residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on, the Associated Press reported. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and damage to homes and businesses, according to the AP.