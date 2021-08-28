Texas

Gov. Abbott preps flooding, power outage aid for parts of Texas ahead of Hurricane Ida

As the Gulf Coast prepares for “life-altering” Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott has placed standby resources in preparation for heavy rain and possible power outages in Southeast and East Texas.

Ida is projected to be a Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph), and is predicted to make landfall in Louisiana on the exact anniversary of Hurricane Katrina 16 years earlier, the Associated Press reported. On Friday, Ida intensified from a tropical storm to a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph (128 kph) as it crossed western Cuba and is expected to continue intensifying, according to the AP.

While the hurricane’s path is not projected to cross into Texas, heavy rain, high winds, flooding and extended power outages could impact Southeast and East Texas, according to a statement by the Office of the Texas Governor. For flood safety tips, visit the Texas Hurricane Center webpage.

“We will continue to closely monitor this hurricane and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said.

Here are the resources the Texas Division of Emergency Management has ready at the request of local officials:

