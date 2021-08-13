Another hot day in North Texas, but rain, thunderstorm chances return this weekend

There’s a good chance that the bugs in your yard will get wet this weekend in North Texas, and then maybe they’ll stay dry.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say rain chances and slightly below normal temperatures return this weekend to North Texas, and some storms could be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

But first, North Texans will be sweating on Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s in Fort Worth and other counties, and a few areas west of Fort Worth could see temperatures in the triple digits.

Friday afternoon heat index values will range from 99 to 105, with the hottest values in East Texas, where there’s a higher humidity.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some isolated Friday afternoon thunderstorms could develop in counties to the north and northwest of Fort Worth.

“Scattered storms are in the forecast this weekend,” said meteorologist David Bonnette with the NWS in Fort Worth on Friday. “Not everyone will get rain. These summer systems are such that some people might get rain both days this weekend and other people won’t get any rain.”

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in North Texas.

Fort Worth has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

Rainfall totals could range from a quarter inch to more than an inch.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Each day, the best chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening.

It will still be humid, but high temperatures on Saturday will be 95 in Tarrant County on Saturday and just 90 on Sunday.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

