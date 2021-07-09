Gulf storms and a northern cold front: North Texans could be in for a rainy weekend

North Texans could see scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and through the weekend as storms from the Gulf move up and a cold front moves down, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The storms Friday should bring cool weather to the region, with afternoon highs generally expected to be in the 80s. The storms from the north, which are part of what the National Weather Service is calling “a rare summer front,” will deliver lows in the 70s on Saturday and highs in the 80s and 90s on Sunday as storms taper off.

The highest chance of strong thunderstorms in Dallas-Fort Worth should be on Saturday, ahead of the cold front, and Sunday. The National Weather Service says there could be strong, gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized heavy rain that increases the risk of floods.

The thunderstorms should taper off Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, but they are expected to redevelop Sunday afternoon as the front stalls,

There’s about a 30 percent chance of storms in the Fort Worth area on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday, according to the weather service.

