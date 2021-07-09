Was a crime committed in your Fort Worth neighborhood? Check this map to find out

Thieves picked up the pace last week in Fort Worth, which meant the number of crimes reported to police increased.

Police recorded 922 crimes in Fort Worth from June 27 to July 3, an increase of 50 crimes from the previous week. From June 20 to June 26, police had a total of 872 crimes reported.

Thefts were the most recurring crimes last week. Police recorded 130 followed by assaults with 115, and 80 vehicle burglaries, according to data gathered by police and compiled by the Star-Telegram.

There were 20 weapons violations in the city and eight shootings last week, according to the data.

The Star-Telegram has taken the compiled crimes and turned them into a map. The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of June 27th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.