Crime
What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? Check the crime map.
Police recorded a total of 872 crimes in Fort Worth from June 20 to June 26.
The crimes included 133 thefts, 91 assaults and 76 reports of criminal mischief in that time period, according to data gathered by police and compiled by the Star-Telegram.
Two murders were reported during this period. Lysanius Lee Jackson, 30, of Fort Worth, was fatally shot outside the Texaco gas station in the 1500 block of East Berry Street on June 26, Fort Worth police said. On June 20, a man was fatally shot in the 7000 block of Woodmoor Road.
The Star-Telegram has taken the compiled crimes and turned them into a map. The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.
The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.
