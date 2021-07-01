Storms could disrupt some July 4 weekend plans in North Texas, but hot dogs should be OK

Showers and thunderstorms could be a headache at times for Fourth of July revelers, but there are still good chances for grilling, parades and fireworks this holiday weekend in North Texas.

Thursday will be another day of isolated pop-up showers and storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A group of storms should develop along a cold front in Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.

A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Forecasters say locally heavy rain is possible in the stronger storms.

The daytime high temperature should reach 95 on Thursday in Tarrant County, and there’s a 40 percent chance of rain.

Heat index values are expected to reach 99 to 101 degrees on Thursday in many areas of North Texas, according to weather forecasters.

The greatest chance of rain will be Friday, when forecasters at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say there’s a 70 percent chance of rain, and 50 percent on Friday night.

“It won’t be a huge line of storms going through North Texas,” said meteorologist Lamont Bain at the NWS in Fort Worth on Thursday. “The afternoon storms will be scattered on Friday.”

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

So Friday appears to be the best day to conduct Fourth of July activities indoors.

On Saturday, the greatest chance of rain is in Central Texas and it will be that way for the next several days, but Tarrant County still has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a daytime high in the upper 80s.

On Independence Day, it will be mostly sunny, a high of 89, and just a 30 percent chance of rain. Some scattered thunderstorms could develop, but most of North Texas will stay dry.

For those North Texans who have Monday off, forecasters say it will be partly sunny with a daytime high of 88. Rain chances are in the forecast, but the chances are low.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

