Watch: Fort Worth firefighters rescue woman clinging to branch in deep flood waters

On Monday night, a woman was rescued by Fort Worth firefighters when she was swept away by flood waters at Wagley Robertson Road and Bent Oak Drive in far north Fort Worth.

Firefighters arrived at the scene about 7 p.m. and found an abandoned vehicle in the water and started a search for the driver as the department’s dive team was called to the scene, said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl on Tuesday.

The woman was found by firefighters about 400 yards from her car, hanging on to a branch, Drivdahl said.

“Dive team members used a rope system to get to her,” Drivdahl said. “The water was too deep and too fast for anyone to walk in it.”

Once they reached her, firefighters provided her a lifejacket and a second rope system was used, Drivdahl said. Other firefighters then pulled her to safety.

“She was very tired,” Drivdahl said. “She had been holding on for some time.”

Fort Worth firefighters responded to several other calls about vehicles stuck in high water as heavy rain poured down Monday and Tuesday, but no other drivers needed to be rescued and no injuries were reported, according to Drivdahl.

