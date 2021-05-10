Severe weather threat is low in North Texas, but pockets of heavy rainfall in forecast

If you don’t have a rain gauge, it’s time to get one in North Texas.

Generally, May is the wettest month in Texas, and rain chances are in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The threat of severe weather, which means large hail and damaging winds, is low in Tarrant County and other nearby counties, but heavy rainfall expected on Tuesday could mean flash flooding in some neighborhoods.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Monday morning for counties on the Red River, north of Fort Worth. Those storms had quarter-size hail.

As for Tarrant County on Monday, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and it increases to 50 percent Monday night.

Daytime temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s.

“We’re going to see lots of rain on Tuesday,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Monday. “There is a threat of severe weather, but it’s low.”

On Tuesday, storms are expected to dump lots of rain in North Texas. Rainfall accumulations will range from one to three inches and higher in some areas. Weather forecasters say there’s a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, and 60 percent on Tuesday night.

High temperatures on Tuesday will remain cool, around the mid-60s.

And North Texans could get another chance of rain when there’s a 40 percent chance on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s.

The rain will be gone by Thursday, and North Texans will get a few dry days.

But the NWS in Fort Worth says rain chances will return Saturday night and Sunday.

