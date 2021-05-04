Missing rooftops, downed trees reported after 2 tornadoes hit North Texas

Residents in the southern part of North Texas awoke on Tuesday morning to roof damage, fields of debris and downed trees and power lines following a night of severe storms and tornadoes.

Two confirmed tornadoes swept through Blum and Waxahachie on Monday evening, bringing with them winds likely up to 80 miles per hour and large hail, according to Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Aerial videos showed that several houses lost sections of their roofs and scores of trees were knocked over, Hernandez said. A team from the weather service planned to inspect the damage from both tornadoes around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Live video from a KXAS-TV helicopter on Tuesday morning additionally showed homes with entire roofs missing — exposing their wood frames and pink insulation — as well as overturned mobile homes.

The severe weather on Monday evening led to a a massive crash in Waxahachie, on I-35 near Johnson Road, involving three 18-wheelers, two vans and a truck, officials told WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner. Photos from the scene showed the 18-wheelers flipped over in the road. Three people were injured, one of them seriously.

In Ellis County south of Waxahachie, video shows some 18-wheelers on their sides along I-35 E after being blown over. (Photo: Nick Busby) https://t.co/MEtCBqRwIk pic.twitter.com/ZOw5wc0p3l — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 4, 2021

Storms began developing west of I-35 around 5 p.m. on Monday, in areas like Weatherford and Glen Rose, and moved to the east, Hernandez said. Reports showed a tornado touched down in Hill County, near Blum, sometime around 7 p.m., and then one touched down south of Waxahachie in Ellis County sometime around 7:50 p.m., Hernandez said.

A funnel cloud also was spotted near Granbury earlier Monday evening. A touchdown wasn’t reported, but there was wind damage in the area.

The Brazos Drive-in Theatre in Granbury posted photos of significant storm damage on Monday evening, showing bent exit signs and twisted metal spread out in the field. The caption reads, “Closed until further notice.”

Also in Granbury, the roof was ripped off Crossing Place Church on Highway 377, according to WFAA. Emergency officials reported no one was inside the church and there were no injuries.

Along with the destructive winds, there were several reports of hail that was 2 inches in diameter, and one report of a hail stone 3 inches in diameter in Johnson County, Hernandez said.

The storms encountered the right conditions on Monday for tornadoes, including an incoming cold front — creating moisture in the air — and warmer, muggier temperatures.

“If you think about it like a boiling pot of water, you really need the heat to get the water boiling,” Hernandez said. “It’s the same concept in the atmosphere — the hotter it is, you may have increased conditions or increased probability of more severe storms.”

It was expected to be cooler on Tuesday on the heels of the cold front, with a high near 71. It’s expected to be cloudy, with no chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The weather service forecast shows rain and thunderstorms aren’t expected any day this week.

