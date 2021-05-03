Tornado watch issued for Fort Worth and surrounding counties; hail expected tonight

A tornado watch has been issued for Dallas-Fort Worth as severe weather threatens the area Monday night.

The tornado watch, which the National Weather Service issued at 3:46 p.m. and continues through 11 p.m., encompasses 33 counties, including Tarrant, Dallas, Ellis, Collin, Cooke, Hood, Denton, Johnson, Parker and Wise counties.

Severe storms Monday night could bring a few tornadoes, softball-size hail and wind gusts up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The timing of the storms is expected to be between about 5 and 10 p.m., starting west of Dallas-Fort Worth and then moving into the metroplex.

As the cold front surges through, the best storm chances will shift across East and Central Texas later Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

It will be much cooler on Tuesday as the high temperature should just reach 71 in Tarrant County

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week should be in the 70s to lower 80s in North Texas.

