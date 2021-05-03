New week brings another threat of severe storms with baseball-size hail to North Texas

A new week in North Texas, and another threat of severe storms with some packing baseball-size hail is in the forecast for Monday evening and Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

And yes, there is a threat of tornadoes, but it’s low.

As of this morning, the NWS in Fort Worth had the chance of showers and thunderstorms at 20 percent in Tarrant County and surrounding counties, but that could increase later in the day.

“The cap which is over the area will probably break at sunset, and that’s when severe storms will be possible in North Texas,” said Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the NWS in Fort Worth, on Monday.

Before all that, Monday should be hot and breezy. Daytime temperatures could be in the lower 90s with south winds 10 to 15 mph.

The threat of severe storms will be in North Texas Monday evening just ahead of a cold front. Very large hail and damaging winds could accompany some of the strong storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

While the amount of thunderstorm coverage remains uncertain, there will be potential for a few strong thunderstorms, especially north of Interstate 20.

It will be much cooler on Tuesday as the high temperature should just reach 71 in Tarrant County

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week should be in the 70s to lower 80s in North Texas.

It should be dry for the rest of the week including the weekend.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

