No need for an ark, but several rounds of rain, thunderstorms in North Texas forecast

If you have outdoors plans, there are a few sunny days ahead in North Texas.

But multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the weather forecast starting Sunday evening and going until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Some storms may be severe.

Moderate to heavy rainfall totals are expected, especially Monday night through Tuesday night. North Texans could see one to three inches of rain, and some neighborhoods could see higher amounts.

It should be dry on Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

But a cold front arrives Sunday and a wet pattern will stay in North Texas through Wednesday.

There is a chance of severe weather with hail and damaging winds the main threats on Sunday through Wednesday.

“It’s slight,” said meteorologist Allison Prater with the NWS in Fort Worth on Friday, referring to the severe weather chances. “The stronger storms could be east and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Rain chances increase to 50 percent on Monday night and it’s 60 percent on Tuesday, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

North Texans also could still see showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, when the area has a 40 percent chance of moisture.

After Wednesday, North Texans should experience some dry weather for a few days.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

