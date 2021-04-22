Severe storms with hail the size of ping pong balls in North Texas weather forecast

North Texans should have a quiet Thursday on the weather front with cloudy skies and spring temperatures, but it’s going to be active on Friday.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers on Thursday and early Friday. The daytime high on Thursday should be in the upper 60s.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say North Texans could wake up Friday morning to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

And those will be increasing throughout the day on Friday as some severe storms will be possible and will bring heavy rain and damaging winds. There’s an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Those storms should be in Tarrant County by late Friday morning and continue until about 4 p.m. on Friday.

“Some isolated severe storms will have hail from quarter to ping pong ball size,” said NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn on Thursday. “There is a threat of tornadoes, but the higher threat will be to the southeast of here.”

Rainfall totals in Tarrant County should be over an inch.

The high temperature on Friday should be 75, and the rain should be out of Tarrant County by Friday night.

It’s going to a Texas spring this weekend as temperatures will be in the upper 70s with sunny days.

North Texans will get a break from showers and thunderstorms for only a few days as more severe storms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

