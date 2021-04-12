Rain, cool temps headed to Tarrant County; threat of severe storms, large hail tonight

The operative weather words for Tarrant County this week are: rain, storms and cooler temperatures.

That’s because starting Monday there are rain chances in the forecast every day until the weekend, everything from 50 percent on Monday to 60 percent on Tuesday and Thursday nights and 20 percent on Sunday.

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon and conditions could be become favorable for severe thunderstorms in North Texas, especially south and southwest of Fort Worth. Those strong storms could have large hailstones like the ones that hit the DeSoto and Lancaster area on Friday and wind gusts of 65 mph.

The storms are expected to begin around 5 p.m. and should weaken after midnight.

The greatest risk for hail over 2 inches is southwest of the Metroplex, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area could still see some strong storms.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Fort Worth, but Tarrant County probably won’t see a large rainfall total on Monday.

“By the end of week, Tarrant County could see one to two inches of rain,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, on Monday. “It won’t come all at once, but it will be a little here and there through the week.”

Isolated to scattered strong storms will be possible again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with the potential for small hail.

These are the rain chances for Tarrant County this week: 60 percent Tuesday night, 30 percent Wednesday, 60 percent Thursday night, 60 percent Friday, 30 percent Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.

And meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say temperatures starting on Tuesday will be much cooler compared to last week. Daytime temperatures will be in the 60s compared to the upper 80s last week.

Morning temperatures also will be cooler this week. For most of the week, North Texans will be waking up to temperatures in the mid-50s.

On Sunday morning, some North Texans will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s.

