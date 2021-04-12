Fiery multi-car crash destroys 2 vehicles, injures 4 on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth

Two vehicles including an 18-wheeler burned on Interstate 35W on Sunday night after being involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on the highway, fire department officials said.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W at Morningside Drive.

On the highway, an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles crashed. Authorities did not release any details on what led to the crash.

The 18-wheeler and another vehicle burned, according to Fort Worth fire officials.

One person was taken to a local hospital for injuries while three others were treated at the scene, according to a MedStar official.

Fire officials noted that because of the intense heat, fuel tanks began to leak fuel, causing authorities to request a hazardous material team to the highway.

Interstate 35W was closed for several hours while crews worked the multi-vehicle crash and fire scene.