Chances drop for severe weather, rain in Tarrant County tonight, weather service says

Tarrant County residents may have dodged some severe weather on Friday, but other North Texas residents won’t be as lucky.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say a strong cap, which is warm air above North Texas, may keep severe weather away from Tarrant County on Friday afternoon and evening.

On Friday afternoon, meteorologists said there was no indication that the cap was weakening to allow severe weather in Tarrant County.

“Tarrant County may not see anything,” said meteorologist Steve Fano with the NWS in Fort Worth.

Earlier on Friday, Tarrant County had a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of some isolated storms packing hail up to baseball size and damaging winds.

But the chances have dropped to 20 percent for Friday night.

Any storms that develop in Dallas-Fort Worth today are expected to be between 5 and 8 p.m., but will depend on the strength of that cap that’s in place, according to the weather service forecast. Any storms that develop could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. There would be a low threat for tornadoes.

Severe storms have popped up to the east of Fort Worth and Dallas on Friday, and more could be on the way for Friday night until about 1 a.m.

Those storms could have large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado will also be possible in counties to east and northeast of Dallas.

A high grass fire threat will continue in counties to the west of Fort Worth, and that will continue this weekend with breezy and dry conditions in the forecast for North Texas.

Another cold front arrives Monday, and with it Tarrant County and other North Texas counties will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances are in the forecast for Tarrant County for several days next week, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.