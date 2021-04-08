Threat of very large hail, damaging winds in Friday weather forecast for North Texas

North Texans should be making room in their garages as soon as possible because there is an increasing concern among forecasters for severe weather Friday afternoon, with storms packing large to very large hail and damaging winds.

That room will be needed to put vehicles inside garages to protect them from the damaging hail and strong winds.

But before all that, Thursday should be sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s.

A cold front arrives Friday and thunderstorms could be packing that hail, which a meteorologist says could be golf ball to baseball size.

But if a cap — which is warm stable air — over North Texas holds, some neighborhoods may not see any rain or storms.

Still, forecasters say there’s a hint of extremely unstable air that could break through the cap and create the severe thunderstorms.

The threat of an isolated tornado also is in the forecast.

Forecasters say they should have a better idea of severe storm chances in Tarrant County by noon Friday after weather balloons are released.

The storms should arrive in Tarrant County on Friday afternoon just in time for the afternoon commute.

“These should move out by midnight,” said meteorologist Madison Gordon with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Thursday.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and 40 percent on Friday night.

No storms are in the forecast for the weekend in North Texas.

But rain chances return on Monday, and that continues for several days next week, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.