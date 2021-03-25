Showers to linger Thursday morning after hail as big as tennis balls hit parts of DFW

Showers were expected to linger through Thursday morning after storms moved overnight through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, bringing heavy rain and hitting some areas with hail as large as tennis balls.

A tornado also touched down on Wednesday night in Hamilton, about 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth. A tornado watch for areas including Tarrant, Dallas and Collin counties ended at 4 a.m.

Storms at first developed to the west of DFW on Wednesday and headed in a northeast direction, arriving in the metroplex after sunset, according to Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. As the storm moved through the region, Hernandez said, areas farther north such as Haslet, Saginaw and Keller saw small to fairly large hail. Social media on Wednesday night was filled with Texans holding up clumps of ice next to items like quarters and golf balls.

The largest reported hail was 2 and a half inches, or roughly tennis ball-size, in Haslet, Hernandez said over the phone on Thursday morning. Though he wasn’t aware of reported damage, he said that size of hail is large enough to impact property and vehicles.

Showers and storms continued into Thursday morning and were expected to mostly taper off by around 9 a.m., according to the weather service forecast. There’s a slight chance of showers and storms between 9 and 11, the forecast shows. It should be cloudy through mid-morning.

Hernandez said a little after 7 a.m. that most showers were already becoming isolated

“I would expect within the next two hours or so, say by 9 or so, we should see all these rain showers east of the metroplex,” he said. “And then we’ll see clearing skies this afternoon.”

The storms Wednesday into Thursday were caused by an upper level system that arrived in the region with a cold front behind it, as well as moist air, Hernandez explained. The combination of elements led to storm conditions.

A hazardous weather outlook from the weather service warns gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning could still pose a hazard Thursday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to return Saturday afternoon, according to the alert, with areas west of I-35 having the best chance of seeing the storms.

In Fort Worth, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday, the forecast shows.

The high temperature was expected to be around 68 on Thursday, 78 on Friday, 80 on Saturday and 71.

Storm Reports This map contains continuously updated tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports for the past 24 hours. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri. Open

