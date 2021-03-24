Severe storms expected to pound North Texas late Wednesday; hail, tornadoes possible

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 15 North Texas counties on Wednesday night, with other counties under a tornado watch.

North Texans should prepare for severe weather this evening, including a risk of tornadoes in certain counties, until 10 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned.

The weather service issued severe thunderstorm watch for 15 North Texas counties, including Tarrant, Dallas, Parker and Denton.

Baseball-sized hail, winds up to 70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible.

Other counties in North Texas are under a tornado watch, including Johnson, Hood, Ellis, Sommerville, Erath and Kaufman.

There is an 80% chance of rain Wednesday night, with showers and storms lingering through mid-morning Thursday before tapering off, the NWS said. Skies are expected to clear later Thursday with highs forecast in the upper 60s.

The weekend is expected to be clear with highs in the low 80s Saturday and dipping back to the low 70s Sunday.