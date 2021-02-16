Weather News

North Texas school, government, other closings announced for Wednesday and this week

Star-Telegram staff

The following is a list of school, government and other closings announced for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Some of the closings where noted will continue for longer. This list will be updated.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service