North Texas school, government, other closings announced for Wednesday and this week
The following is a list of school, government and other closings announced for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Some of the closings where noted will continue for longer. This list will be updated.
- Fort Worth schools will be closed Wednesday, with no virtual or in-person instruction.
- The University of Texas at Arlington closed its campus and canceled all classes and exams through Wednesday. The University Center and the Commons, two buildings that house dining and other student services, will continue to operate regular business hours with limited dining services.
- The Texas Christian University campus is closed and all in-person activities are canceled until Friday morning, according to the school’s website. Online classes will continue with flexibility due to power constraints, the website said. Dining and other services for residential students will continue.
The University of North Texas will remain closed through Saturday. All classes are canceled, including online, hybrid, remote and partially remote classes as well as in-person classes at UNT’s locations in Denton and Frisco. Essential services will operate with skeletal crews. The campus is expected to return to regular operations Sunday. If weather conditions continue to be hazardous, another announcement about an additional closure will be made. On-campus dining will be available at Eagle Landing and Champs.
- Aledo ISD, no school through Friday
- Arlington ISD, no school Wednesday
- Azle ISD, no school Wednesday
- Burleson ISD, no school Wednesday
- Castleberry ISD, online through Wednesday
- Crowley ISD, no school Wednesday, online only Thursday
- Dallas ISD, no school Wednesday, online only Thursday and Friday
- Dawson ISD, no school until Feb. 22
- Decatur ISD, no school Wednesday and Thursday
- Denton ISD, no school or food pickup Wednesday
- Everman ISD, no school Wednesday
- Grand Prairie ISD, no school Wednesday
- Godley ISD, no school Wednesday
- Joshua ISD, no school Wednesday
- Kennedale ISD, no school Wednesday
- Lewisvlle ISD, no school Wednesday
- Northwest ISD, no school Wednesday
- Weatherford ISD, closed through Thursday
- White Settlement ISD, no school through Thursday
- There will be no solid waste collection on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Fort Worth. Residential garbage and recycling collections are expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 19 for those whose collections are scheduled for Friday. The city’s four drop-off stations will be closed on Wednesday with a possible reopening on Thursday.
- City of Haslet City Hall and library closed. Will reopen Monday, Feb. 22.
