Weather News
School closures, delays announced in Fort Worth area due to snowy Sunday
After a wintry mix fell across North Texas Sunday, some Dallas-Fort Worth school districts announced closures or delays for Monday.
The Fort Worth school district announced Sunday it would remain open on Monday.
Here’s a list of schools in the Fort Worth area that had announced a snow day or a delay for Monday. This list will be updated throughout Sunday evening.
Aledo ISD | Delayed 2 hours
Brock ISD | Closed
Glen Rose ISD | Open 10 a.m.
Midlothian ISD | Delayed 2 hours
Mineral Wells ISD | Open 10 a.m.
Palo Pinto ISD | Delayed 2 hours
Peaster ISD | Closed
Stephenville ISD | Closed
Weatherford College - Main Campus | Open 10:30 a.m.
Weatherford ISD | Delayed 2 hours
Little Tyke Child Care - Weatherford Campus | Open 10 a.m.
Weatherford Christian School | Delayed 2 hours
Comments