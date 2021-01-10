Weather News

School closures, delays announced in Fort Worth area due to snowy Sunday

Emanuel Palacios, 2, throws a snowball at his family Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, near Benbrook Community Center. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicted 1 inch to 2 inches of snow would fall in Tarrant and Dallas counties over the course of the day.
After a wintry mix fell across North Texas Sunday, some Dallas-Fort Worth school districts announced closures or delays for Monday.

The Fort Worth school district announced Sunday it would remain open on Monday.

Here’s a list of schools in the Fort Worth area that had announced a snow day or a delay for Monday. This list will be updated throughout Sunday evening.

Aledo ISD | Delayed 2 hours

Brock ISD | Closed

Glen Rose ISD | Open 10 a.m.

Midlothian ISD | Delayed 2 hours

Mineral Wells ISD | Open 10 a.m.

Palo Pinto ISD | Delayed 2 hours

Peaster ISD | Closed

Stephenville ISD | Closed

Weatherford College - Main Campus | Open 10:30 a.m.

Weatherford ISD | Delayed 2 hours

Little Tyke Child Care - Weatherford Campus | Open 10 a.m.

Weatherford Christian School | Delayed 2 hours

