Big jacket weather is here! Arctic weather, rain invading North Texas for several days

There will be no reason for wearing shorts in the next few days in North Texas.

An Arctic front moved through North Texas Monday morning, meaning temperatures will fall throughout the day. Weather forecasters say cold temperatures will invade the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing with them wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday for several counties west and northwest of Fort Worth. A winter weather advisory also will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday for those counties.

“We are not expecting freezing rain or freezing temperatures for the Fort Worth/Dallas area, “ said Jennifer Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “But we will have temperatures Tuesday morning around 38 degrees.”

Along with cold temperatures, multiple rounds of cold rain are in the forecast in North Texas through at least mid-week.

There’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Monday, 60 percent on Tuesday and 70 percent on Wednesday.

Wintry precipitation in October is rare, but it has happened. Here are some winter weather in October dates from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth:

▪ Earliest occurrence of wintry precipitation in North Texas: Oct. 27, 2017. Sleet fell in the Fort Worth/Dallas area and areas to the west and northwest of Fort Worth.

▪ Earliest occurrence of snow in North Texas: Oct. 28, 1928. Flurries reported in Fort Worth.

▪ Earliest accumulating snowfall in North Texas: Oct. 29, 1993. Dusting of snow from Fort Worth/Dallas and Cleburne, west to Mineral Wells, Stephenville and Eastland.

▪ Earliest occurrence of freezing rain in North Texas: Oct. 31, 1991. Snow, sleet, freezing rain in far western counties of North Texas.