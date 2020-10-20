Brace yourself! Arctic weather invades North Texas neighborhoods early next week

If you have no idea where you left your jacket and glove, now is the time to start searching for them.

An Arctic outbreak of weather arrives early next week in North Texas, dropping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

Weather forecasters say morning temperatures next week could be in the mid-30s in the Fort Worth/Dallas area. Those cold mornings could linger for several mornings next week.

But North Texans will have a few days to get ready.

We’ll have some warm days ahead this week before a cold front arrives Friday,with morning temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend in North Texas looks spectacular, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Daytime temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

Then it will be time to brace yourself.

The second cold front will probably arrive late Sunday or early Monday, meteorologist Allison Prater with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Tuesday.

The Arctic front will bring chances of rain and isolated thunderstorms.