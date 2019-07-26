Continuing gas leak in Lake Worth causing closure of eastbound Jacksboro Highway lanes

A Lake Worth police vehicle. Lake Worth Police Department

Eastbound lanes of Jacksboro Highway are closed in Lake Worth as emergency crews continue to try to contain a gas leak that has persisted for more than 17 hours.

The major leak is impacting lanes near Charbonneau and vehicles are being redirected onto Azle Avenue as an alternate route to Loop 820, Lake Worth said in a Facebook post Friday morning. The leak was reported Thursday evening and lanes were closed just before 6 p.m., police said.

Initial estimates suggested the closure could last up to six hours, but the department was posting on Facebook the leak was continuing Friday. It’s expected to last into the afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews should access the “second side of the leak” within the next 1-2 hours and isolate and clamp the line, police said. When the leak has been isolated and stopped, police said, Lake Worth fire officials will take gas readings to make sure the area is safe.

“Once safe, we plan to allocate all available resources to reopening traffic on Jacksboro Highway,” police said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The leak was caused by a third-party contractor, police said. Teams from Atmos Energy have reportedly been working to contain it.

Police reminded people on Facebook to call 811 before digging to prevent similar incidents.