Shooting leaves one man dead in Denton neighborhood, police say

A shooting left one man dead Sunday night in a Denton neighborhood, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities, and Denton police did not provide any details on a motive for the shooting.

Denton police responded to the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Ruddell St. in Denton.

When they arrived, officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect had not been arrested, but Denton police said they did not believe there was a threat to the area.

