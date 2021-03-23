Semi nearly mows down Texas officer investigating crash on slick highway, video shows

A semi truck just missed hitting a corporal on the shoulder of a rain-slicked Texas highway, shocking video shows.

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted the video Tuesday, asking drivers to slow down when emergency lights are flashing after Cpl. Jeff Fiala was nearly taken out by a tractor trailer.

Fiala was working along northbound U.S. 59 north of Texas 71, according to the post.

The semi appeared to have come out of nowhere, slamming into the front driver’s side corner of a car that appeared to have crashed on the side of the highway. The corporal jumped when he looked up to find a big rig much too close for comfort.

Fiala did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

There were no reported injuries, according to KTVT.