Fort Worth man accused of kidnapping woman in Hurst, crashing stolen SUV into home

A domestic disturbance that began with a carjacking in Hurst ended in a car crash in east Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, leaving one person in custody and two injured, according to Hurst police.

The wreck occurred in the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth when a sport utility vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a home.

The suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, Hurst police said.

Hurst police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Patrick DeShawn Woodard of Fort Worth, who faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Sotogrande Boulevard in Hurst.

Hurst police learned that a 44-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Journey with a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The SUV was parked.

The suspect, armed with a knife and gun jumped, into the back seat of the SUV, Hurst police said, and the two men briefly fought over the gun. The victim suffered minor injuries to his hands during the struggle.

The suspect managed to force the man out of the SUV and drove away with the woman still in the vehicle.

Hurst police said the three people knew each other, but authorities did not provide any details of their relationship.

Within minutes after fleeing Hurst, the suspect drove to east Fort Worth, where Fort Worth police spotted the vehicle at Meadowbrook Drive and Ederville Road.

The suspect led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before he lost control and crashed into a home on Meadowbrook Drive.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash.