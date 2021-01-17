Armed demonstrators gather outside Texas Capitol to show support for gun rights

About 30 people, many armed and wearing camouflage, stood outside the Texas Capitol on Sunday to show support for their right to bear arms.

The Capitol in Austin is closed through Wednesday due to “armed protests” planned, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Friday. The demonstrators said they were not related to the storming of the nation’s Capitol.

Three men, each carrying rifles and handguns, said they were not supporters of President Donald Trump or any politician. The men declined to give their real names.

One man said he was showing his support for his constitutional right to carry weapons and said they are fighting against those who want to take those rights away. He compared gun rights to a cake, slices of which are steadily being taken away by the government until it is gone. He did not offer examples of the government taking away gun rights.

The Texas Legislature in recent years has passed laws loosening regulations related to guns. The open carry of handguns by licensed gun owners is permitted in the state if the gun is holstered. Openly carrying long guns is also allowed.

In 2019, in response to mass shootings the Texas Legislature allowed guns to be carried in churches and places of worship and loosened several other restrictions.

A second man, who wore a camouflage full-face mask and a rifle, said the group came armed to showcase its rights and because law enforcement are less likely to “mess with” armed men.

“We’ve lost more rights than ever before over the last decades,” he said, without giving specifics. “It’s not a red or blue issue.”

Throughout the Capitol grounds, police and state troopers stood guard.

“They don’t want another D.C., but we’re not out here to storm the Capitol or because of one man,” the man said.

Groups such as the Texas Guerillas had already planned some kind of right-to-bear-arms event before the Washingnton riot, the men said. Many supporters backed out because they did not want to be associated with those who stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The men said they’ve marched with other protest groups, including Black Lives Matter. A third man, wearing a mask with a skull on it and a black hoodie, said their protest wasn’t about “no white supremacist nonsense.”

At about 3 p.m., most of the protesters had left the Capitol groups without incident.