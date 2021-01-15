Texas rifle group recommends members stay away from planned state capitol armed protest

The Texas State Rifle Association is warning its members not to attend a potential armed rally at the Texas State Capitol.

The FBI recently warned of planned armed protests at all 50 statehouses and the U.S. Capitol leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. The warnings came out of the FBI’s investigation of the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“You may or may not have heard that there is a nationwide effort to have an armed rally in every capital on a certain day,” TSRA legislative director Andi Turner said in an email to members. “This rally effort is not sponsored by any group — not the NRA, not TSRA. Literally, I have seen one such flyer and no group, organization or person has their name on this endeavor.”

Turner says it’s “the lack of sponsorship that worries me,” and warns members to “be very careful about these events.”

“I don’t know what their goals are and neither does the FBI, who has a warning out about this event,” the email said. “TSRA is not involved nor are we recommending any of our members attend.”

The Austin Police Department confirmed reports of planned protests.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners at DPS to ensure people are able to peacefully assemble and voice opinions, and we are able to keep people safe during that process,” the police department’s news release said. “We fully respect people’s ability to exercise their First Amendment rights, and we will be prepared to respond as needed to ensure the community’s safety.”