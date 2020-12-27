Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen tests positive for COVID-19 over Christmas weekend

Outgoing Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Bonnen, who represents cities including Freeport, Bay City and his hometown of Angleton, said on Facebook that his wife tested positive earlier this month and he tested positive over the Christmas weekend.

“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Bonnen said in his post. “Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another.”

Bonnen’s children have not tested positive, but he said the whole family will quarantine to make sure they do not expose anybody else to the virus. His children will continue to get tested until he and his wife test negative.

2020 just keeps on giving! Last week, my wife Kim tested positive for #COVID19 and we are grateful for the many well...

Posted by Dennis Bonnen on Sunday, December 27, 2020
