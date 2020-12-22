This Fort Worth mall will require chaperons for underage shoppers on busy days

Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall will require anybody under 18 to have a chaperon on the historically busiest days of they year following Christmas, according to a news release.

Shoppers under 18 will have to have a parent or guardian who is 21 or older accompany them anywhere on mall property, including in the parking lot, on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

The mall is using this program in an attempt to reduce disturbances caused by underage shoppers on the busiest days of the year, according to the release.

During those days, children who do not have a chaperon after 2 p.m. will have to leave the property.

“While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate,” Kevin Davies, senior general manger of the mall, said in the release.

Mall guests will be offered the opportunity to get a wristband if they are 18 or older to show that they have already had their ID checked. Shoppers who do not have the wristband may be stopped by mall security and asked for ID.

Chaperons will be able to accompany a maximum of four minors over the age of 10, according to the release. There is no limit on the number of minors under the age of 10 they can accompany.

The mall will make an announcement at 1 p.m. to inform shoppers that if they are under 18 and unaccompanied they should make sure they are off the property by 2 p.m.