These Texas towns are among the best small cities to live in the US, report says

Three towns in Texas are ranked by WalletHub as some of the best small cities to live in the United States.

Sugar Land came in fifth in WalletHub’s study, while Southlake and Cedar Park were eighth and ninth, respectively.

The website compared more than 1,200 cities in the U.S. with between 25,000 and 100,000 residents based on dozens of factors.

What makes these Texas small cities so great?

Sugar Land, a southwest suburb of Houston, has the second best economic health ranking in the country. This weighted metric takes into account nine factors, including population and income growth, unemployment rate and median credit score.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sugar Land also ranked 39th in affordability and its safety and quality of life rankings were both in the top 25th percentile in the country.

Southlake has a median annual household income of $230,700 — the highest among small cities in the country, according to WalletHub. The site also said the Dallas/Fort Worth-area town has the lowest housing costs in the U.S. This helped it land the No. 14 spot in the affordability ranking, which also takes into account cost of living and homeownership rate.

WalletHub also ranked Southlake sixth in the U.S. for economic health.

Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin, has the fifth best economic health rank in the country to help it reach the Top 10 in WalletHub’s study.

Several other Texas small cities — Keller, Little Elm, Allen, Leander and Georgetown — are all in the 95th percentile overall in the rankings.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Sammamish, Washington, was ranked by Wallet Hub as the best small city to live in the U.S. It unseated Leawood, Kansas, which dipped to No. 11 from last year’s top spot.