Texas passenger died of coronavirus while waiting for plane to take off, officials say

A Texas woman in her 30s died from COVID-19 while sitting on an airplane waiting to take off, Dallas County officials said.

The woman died in July while on a flight from Arizona to Texas, NBC DFW and other media outlets reported.

She lived in Garland, a suburb in Dallas County.

The woman’s case was confirmed as a COVID-19 death, Dallas County official Lauren Trimble told BuzzFeed News.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told WFAA. “We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She had underlying health conditions that made her high-risk, Jenkins said.

“[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID,” Jenkins told WFAA.

The woman, who the county did not identify for privacy reasons, had trouble breathing and was given oxygen, NBC DFW reported. It is not clear on which airline the woman was traveling.

Dallas County has reported nearly 90,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,085 deaths, according to the county.

More than 203,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those deaths, about 1,588 people have been between the ages of 25 and 34 years old, the CDC reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Travel has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of people traveling through U.S. airports dropping below 100,000 in April, McClatchy News reported.

On Sunday, however, more than 1 million people were traveling on airplanes for the first time since March, the Transportation Security Administration said.

“That weekly volume also represents the highest weekly volume for TSA since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” TSA said in the news release.