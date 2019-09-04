Sketches depict woman whose skull, bones were found in Parker County

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Wednesday of a woman whose skull and bones were found scattered across a Weatherford pasture in December 2018.

The sketches and a 3D rendering were created by a forensic artist from the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The artist, according to the Sheriff’s Office, worked off of a biological profile compiled by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman is thought to have been a Hispanic or Asian female in her late 20s to early 30s who stood between 4 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 3 inches, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday.

Her identity is still a mystery more than eight months after her remains were found.

But, with the release of the drawings, authorities hope someone will recognize her.

“We are seeking a definitive identity with family members to come forward and conduct a DNA comparison,” Sheriff Larry Fowler said in the Facebook post.

Two hunters found what appeared to be a human skull and bones in the 500 block of Ragle Road north of Lake Weatherford on Dec. 29, 2018.

Investigators also recovered a pink waist tie from a bathrobe believed to be connected to the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office was unable to say Wednesday when the woman died, but her time of death was presumed to be sometime between 2015 and the spring of 2018. Authorities believe she was murdered.

Officers conducted a sweep of the area following the hunters’ discovery and launched an investigation with several other agencies.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845.