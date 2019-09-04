Can Fort Worth find homes for dozens of homeless youth?

Protest calls for downtown churches to increase help for the homeless About two dozens protesters mourning the death of a homeless woman marched in front of the First United Methodist Church on Sunday. The woman, identified as Vanessa Mayfield, 31, was killed on the steps of a church building on Aug. 17, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About two dozens protesters mourning the death of a homeless woman marched in front of the First United Methodist Church on Sunday. The woman, identified as Vanessa Mayfield, 31, was killed on the steps of a church building on Aug. 17, police said.

Tarrant County nonprofits are embarking an ambitious effort to house dozens of homeless young people by the end of the year.

The endeavor by more than a dozen local nonprofits hopes to house 50 people 18 to 24 facing homeless within 100 days. It mimics a similar effort conducted last year that found homes for more than 180 homeless veterans in 100 days. The partnership began Wednesday with an event at ACH Child and Family Services.

Each year 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. One in 10 of those are 18-25 with nearly 70% reporting mental health problems and nearly 30% saying they have substance abuse issues. A third of homeless youth have been a part of the foster care system and half have been in the juvenile justice system. Many, about 27%, are LGBTQ with more than half of those reporting physical abuse while homeless.

Tarrant County housing partners will create a system that accurately identifies, finds and engages with youth experiencing homelessness and work to quickly move them off the street and into permanent housing with support services, according to an release from the Tarrant County Housing Coalition.

Along with Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, partners include the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington, DRC- Solutions, Presbyterian Night Shelter, Fort Worth Housing Authority, ACH Child and Family Services, City Square, Workforce Solutions, The Salvation Army, Arlington Life Shelter, Union Gospel Mission, MHMR Tarrant County, Arlington Housing Authority, Tarrant County Independent School Districts, and others.

To learn how to help or donate, contact Kayla Mosley at Kayla@ahomewithhope.org.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in March celebrated local partnerships aimed at finding creative housing solutions. Cooperation between agencies, nonprofits and private donors function at “a high level” in Fort Worth, he said, saying the city should be a model for the rest of the country.