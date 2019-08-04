Another Republican congressman from Texas is retiring, this one from North Texas

Will Texas stay red or turn blue? Just look at Tarrant County. Tarrant County, the largest remaining urban area that’s Republican, has long been considered a bellwether in Texas elections, predicting how the state will go. Music: "Enby" by Loyalty Freak Music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tarrant County, the largest remaining urban area that’s Republican, has long been considered a bellwether in Texas elections, predicting how the state will go. Music: "Enby" by Loyalty Freak Music.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant is retiring.

Marchant, a Coppell Republican who has represented the 24th congressional district since 2005, is expected to make that announcement Monday, his campaign confirmed late Sunday night.

As recently as last week, Marchant’s campaign told the Star-Telegram that the congressman would seek re-election. The New York Times was the first to report Marchant’s decision Sunday night.

In recent days, three other Republican members of Congress in Texas — Will Hurd of Helotes, Mike Conaway of Midland, and Pete Olson of Sugar Land — also announced their retirements.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democrats have made Marchant’s district a prime election battleground.

Already, more than five Democrats have filed to run for this district, where Marchant, 68, won his last re-election bid with less than 51 percent of the vote.

The district includes many suburban areas in northern Fort Worth and Dallas has been ranked a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report.

The demographics in this district have shifted in recent years, which could make it prime to flip. And this seat has been named one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s top targets in next year’s election.

Marchant’s re-election bid already had raised more than $360,000, as many expected a tough re-election campaign, reports show.

Before being elected to Congress, Marchant served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1987 to 2004. Before that, he was a Carrollton City Councilman and Carrollton mayor.